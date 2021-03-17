TECO 2030 ASA Receives a New Order

By The Maritime Executive 03-17-2021 03:43:48

TECO 2030 has received an order for 1 additional TECO Ballast Water Treatment Systems powered by DESMI from DOLE - “the largest refrigerated containerized fleet in the world”. This ecosystem protection solution order, was landed by TECO 2030’s team in Miami, USA, and is worth approximately NOK 1.5 million. This proves TECO 2030’s position in the market as a preferred BWTS partner and this will be the 7th DOLE Vessel with a TECO 2030 BWTS onboard.

Ballasts are reservoirs used to stabilize ships according to their load. In order to prevent invasive species and possible health issues, a ship’s ballast water needs to be treated before being discharged back to sea. TECO Ballast Water Treatment System, powered by DESMI, is a water treatment system designed for inactivation and elimination of organisms in the ballast water, complying with the IMO D-2 standard and USCG regulations for discharge of such water by vessels during their ballasting operations. Our systems also complies with the new G8 rules which were put in force in October 2020. TECO Ballast Water Treatment System powered by DESMI complies with IMO and USCG.

“The sale of existing and proven technology to reduce pollution emissions and pollution from ships means TECO 2030 will have meaningful revenue streams while we work on our most ambitious project, the development of the TECO Marine Fuel Cell, a hydrogen-based fuel cell specifically tailored for maritime use. The order from DOLE perfectly illustrates this combination of short-term sales and long-term development,” said Tore Enger, CEO of TECO 2030 ASA. “By 2024 all ships will need a ballast water treatment system,” Mr. Enger added.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.