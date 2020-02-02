Tanjuaquio Named West Construction Services Lead at WSP USA

Allan Tanjuaquio 02-02-2020

Allan Tanjuaquio has been named a senior vice president and construction services lead for the West region at WSP USA, a leading engineering and professional services consultancy.

Tanjuaquio bring 29 years of program management and construction management (PM/CM) experience to his new role at WSP. He will provide his extensive experience and leadership to the construction services business in a region that includes Alaska, California, Hawaii, Nevada, Oregon, Washington and Guam.

He will partner with clients, stakeholders and construction services leaders to deliver world-class construction management projects and drive growth and operating performance for the region.

“Allan helps us lead growth and delivery for our clients in the West with a proven background,” said Neal Weitman, national PM/CM director at WSP. “He has managed multiple state efforts throughout his career, and will continue to do so at WSP. We are pleased to have him as a key part of our team.”

Prior to joining WSP, Tanjuaquio served as a vice president and PM/CM regional manager for an international engineering firm, where he was responsible for oversight of 142 employees and 36 projects in Southern California/Southwest region and served in leadership roles pursuing and overseeing projects in various markets including road and highway, bridge and tunnel, rail and transit, ports, aviation, and water/waste water. Previously, he held a variety of positions during his two decades with Caltrans, including deputy project director (Office Chief) of a $1 billion interstate design-build project.

Throughout his career, Tanjuaquio has played key roles on several multi-agency transportation projects, collaborating with the Federal Highway Administration, Caltrans, Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, the County of Los Angeles, San Francisco International Airport and regional transportation planning agencies such as Metro, OCTA, SBCTA, RCTC, RCTD and SANDAG.

Tanjuaquio is a graduate of California State University-Fullerton with a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering. He was a board director for the Los Angeles County chapter of the American Council of Engineering Companies, and a member of the Construction Management Association of America.

