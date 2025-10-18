Sweden’s National Hydrographer Nominated for IHO Secretary-General

[By Swedish Maritime Administration]



Magnus Wallhagen, National Hydrographer of Sweden, has been nominated as a candidate for the position of Secretary-General of the International Hydrographic Organization (IHO).

The role of Secretary-General is the highest executive position within the IHO, responsible for leading and managing the organization’s global operations. The IHO plays a central role in coordinating international efforts in hydrography and nautical charting, including standardization and harmonization of practices and technologies. This marks the first time a Swedish candidate has been nominated for one of the top positions within the IHO.

“It is a great privilege that Sweden, through the Swedish Maritime Administration, has built such a strong reputation that we can now put forward a candidate for this important position. Sweden’s commitment to innovation and progress in hydrography gives us an excellent foundation to contribute at the highest international level,” says Erik Eklund, Director-General of the Swedish Maritime Administration.

Magnus Wallhagen has held leading roles within the Swedish Maritime Administration’s hydrographic division for nearly 35 years and has long been active within the IHO. Since 2020, he has served as Chair of the Hydrographic Services and Standards Committee (HSSC) — the IHO body responsible for technical development and the creation of international hydrographic standards.

He has played a pivotal role in the development of the S-100 framework, the next-generation digital charting system that underpins modern, dynamic nautical charts — integrating real-time data such as weather, tides, and currents to enhance maritime safety and efficiency.

“Our dedicated work in developing international standards for the future of maritime navigation, combined with our strong engagement in the IHO, clearly demonstrates Sweden’s leadership in this field. We are hopeful that this nomination will take us all the way,”

adds Erik Eklund.

Wallhagen’s candidacy is guided by a clear vision: to ensure that the IHO remains a strong, unifying organization that supports all member states in addressing the challenges of the digital transformation of hydrography and e-navigation. His approach emphasizes collaboration, inclusiveness, and responsiveness to the needs of all IHO members.

The election for the position of Secretary-General will take place in April 2026 in Monaco, during the IHO Assembly, where all 103 member states will vote to appoint the new Secretary-General for a six-year term.

