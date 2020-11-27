Svitzer Takes Delivery of New Tug for Germany & Scandinavia Cluster

Svitzer Vestri, a MED-A2360 series tug design from leading Turkish shipbuilder Med Marine with 62 tons bollard pull will primarily support Svitzer's recently announced expansion into Germany's Port of Emden, where the company will commence operations from By The Maritime Executive 11-27-2020 10:34:50

Leading global towage operator Svitzer has today announced that it has taken delivery of the Svitzer Vestri, a MED-A2360 series tug design from leading Turkish shipbuilder Med Marine.



Svitzer Vestri, an azimuth stern drive (ASD) tug with a 62-ton bollard pull will be deployed in Svitzer Europe’s Germany and Scandinavia cluster. The new addition to the fleet will primarily support Svitzer’s recently announced expansion into Germany’s Port of Emden, where the company will commence operations from 1st January 2021.



Compared to many other 60-ton bollard pull vessels, Svitzer Vestri’s design makes it compact yet robust, enabling greater manoeuvrability without compromising on power, even within narrow and shallow ports. The tug’s capabilities will be of great advantage to Svitzer’s crews operating in Emden, as they handle its unique geographic challenges including its outer and inner ports.



On a wider basis, the Svitzer Vestri may be called on to support other towage operations throughout the Scandinavia and Germany cluster as part of Svitzer’s flexible operating model.



Commenting on the delivery of the vessel, Mattias Hellström, Managing Director Scandinavia & Germany, said: “We are delighted to be taking delivery of the Svitzer Vestri from Med Marine. The new tug’s versatility and power make her an ideal addition to our fleet, particularly as we embrace a new challenge in 2021 by commencing operations in Emden. We look forward to operating the Svitzer Vestri in Emden seaport, delivering first-class towage services and helping to underpin operations in one of Europe’s largest RoRo hubs.”



In early 2021, Svitzer Europe is also set to take delivery of two TundRA 3000 ice breaking tugs that are currently being built by Med Marine, both of which have been designed to tackle a range of environments across Svitzer’s Scandinavian operations.

