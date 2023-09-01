Svitzer Opts For Med Marine’s MED-A2285 Series

[By: Med Marine]

Med Marine has signed a significant contract with Svitzer, a leading global towage operator, for the construction of three advanced new tugs. These tugs, which are part of the MED-A2885 series, are each 28 meters in length and boast an impressive bollard pull of 80 tonnes. Two of the three tugs will be deployed in Greece, where Svitzer currently is setting its operation up to service Gastrade’s Alexandroupolis Independent Natural Gas System LNG terminal. The deployment of the third tug has not yet been finally decided.

Designed by the Canadian Naval Architect Robert Allan, the tugs belong to RAstar 2800 series. This design showcases their exceptional efficiency and remarkable terminal and escort capabilities, making them the perfect choice for Svitzer's demanding operations.

The collaboration between Med Marine and Svitzer represents a strategic partnership built on trust, quality, and reliability. Svitzer's decision to once again choose Med Marine is a testament to the exceptional professionalism and unwavering commitment to quality that Med Marine has consistently demonstrated. Svitzer's long-standing relationship with Med Marine is underpinned by a history of successful projects and the delivery of top-tier vessels. The delivery of these three state-of-the-art tugs is scheduled for the end of 2023.

The tugboat’s specifications:

Length: 28,40 m

Width: 13 m

Depth: 5.40 m

Draft: 5.70 m

Gross Tonnage: <500

Bollard Pull: 80 tons

Speed: 12.5 knots

Crew: 10 people

