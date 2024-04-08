Survitec Becomes One of the First to Achieve ISO 23678 Certification

[By: Survitec]

Survitec, the global Survival Technology solutions provider, has become one of the first maritime safety companies to achieve ISO 23678:2022 1-4 certification.

This important standard was introduced in 2022 to establish the uniform and consistent training of personnel involved in lifeboat inspection, taking into account the mandatory requirements of resolution MSC.402(96).

Achieving ISO 23678 certification was also a key factor in Survitec receiving renewed approval for the maintenance, inspection, and testing of lifeboats on vessels operating under Lloyd’s Register (LR) classification.

Matt Macfarlane, Head of Service Operations at Survitec, said: “By adhering to the stringent principles incorporated into the ISO 23678 standard, we have significantly broadened our scope of certification, enabling qualified and certified technicians to inspect, maintain and test an increasingly extensive range of equipment supplied by an array of different manufacturers.

“Survitec’s achievement ensures customers receive a top-tier service backed by rigorous standards and a commitment to multi-brand service excellence with unmatched authorisations and accreditations from over 70 flag States.”

Survitec’s Marine Training Academy (MTA) successfully received certification to the new ISO training standard. Simultaneously, the company also developed a new internal, dynamic database tool to facilitate technician competence tracking, ensure compliance with certification requirements, and aligning with audit standards.

“We are delighted to have received this certification as ISO 23678 delivers greater assurance to classification surveyors and flag States and reinforces our commitment to delivering a high-quality service to all our customers,” said Paul Watkins, Survitec’s Regulatory & Compliance Manager.

ISO 23678 has streamlined the requirements and standardised certification training to ensure all technicians are competent, certified, and qualified by an authorised body.

Macfarlane added: “The ISO standard has the potential to significantly improve maritime safety globally through the standardised certification of service technicians to ensure all technicians are competent, certified, and qualified by an authorised body.

“As the largest company to achieve this standard, we see great benefit to the industry, and we call on regulators to adopt it to significantly enhance safety standards.”