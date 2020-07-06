Survey and Inspection to Start Up for Some UK Vessels

By The Maritime Executive 07-06-2020 04:58:27

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency announced today they will commence a phased return to Survey and Inspection activity in the UK from 20 July.

From today (6 July) Marine Offices will start to take bookings for 20 July onwards. Survey activities will be carried out in accordance with the guidance outlined in MIN 623 (M+F) and Operators are strongly advised to consult this document prior to making any arrangements. However, Marine Office front desk counter services will continue to remain closed at this time.

MIN 612 (M+F) has been substantially amended to reflect the increasing ability of the industry to undertake the activities previously restricted due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The MCA says its survey and inspection team will work within Government guidance and requests for surveys required after the 20th July may be made in the normal manner, the

Application for Survey’ MSF5100 form can be accessed through the following link:-

https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/application-for-survey-of-ships-and-fishing-vessels-msf-5100

Should further clarification or guidance be required, contact may be made with your local Marine Office. Details are provided through the following link:-

https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/873565/S_ITP_National_Corrected2.pdf

Booking for oral exams, both deck and engineering will also resume although these will be carried out remotely, not face-to-face.

Katy Ware, Director of Maritime Safety and Standards, who is also the UK’s Permanent Representative to the International Maritime Organization said: ‘This is an important and necessary small step towards resuming the MCA’s work of survey and inspection. We owe a duty of care not just to our own surveyors and business support staff but also to those owners and operators whose vessels we are working on.

‘However, we feel the time is now right to return to UK survey and inspection work as a recognition of supporting the industry and also keeping it safe.’

Port State Control Inspections, overseas survey work and the survey and audit of internationally trading vessels will not resume at this time but will remain under review. Any concerns reported to the MCA will be investigated and survey work carried out as required. The MCA continues to work with its Recognised Organisations to find alternative ways of surveying the international fleet (covered in MIN 622).

Links to the MINs are as below:

MIN 612 Amendment 4

MIN 622

MIN 623

