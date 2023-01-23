Supply Chain Road Map for Offshore Wind Energy in the United States

The Supply Chain Road Map for Offshore Wind Energy in the United States is a collaborative study co-authored by the Business Network for Offshore Wind ?and the National Renewable Energy Laboratory and in collaboration with the National Offshore Wind Research and Development Consortium, the U.S. Department of Energy, DNV, the Maryland Energy Administration, and New York State Energy Research and Development Authority.

The report identifies pathways to developing a domestic offshore wind supply chain that can manufacture and deploy the major components needed to set the United States on a pathway to installing 30 GW of offshore wind by 2030 and 110 GW by 2050. The report estimates the investment amount the U.S. supply chain could require this decade to meet an annual demand for components, ports, and vessels in 2030. These key investments would allow the industry to install billions worth of offshore wind by reducing risk of delays due to global supply chain bottlenecks and creating a robust network of assets that will continue to be effective well beyond 2030. The report takes into account the manufacturing facilities capabilities and needs, job creation potential across multiple industries, from port and vessel development to turbine installation and maintenance, and more. Importantly, the report also provides proposed actions policymakers, industry, and supply chain companies can implement to build out a sustainable domestic supply chain.

Download the Supply Chain Road Map for Offshore Wind Energy in the United States. The group previously published its initial findings in 2022 in The Demand for a Domestic Supply Chain in March 2022.

