SUNY Maritime Appoints Jennifer K. Waters as Provost

By The Maritime Executive 03-04-2020 10:19:00

Maritime College is very pleased to announce that Jennifer K. Waters has been appointed Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs beginning July 1. Dr. Waters currently serves as Associate Dean for Academic Affairs at the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD – one of the nation’s most prestigious schools for science and engineering.

“On behalf of Maritime College, it is my pleasure to welcome Dr. Waters to our college community. We are incredibly fortunate to have Dr. Waters serve as Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs. Her depth of knowledge in the maritime industry, engineering and academia will greatly elevate and advance our programs,” stated RADM Michael Alfultis. “Her appointment and leadership will help us further our strategic goal of achieving academic excellence.” “I would also like to offer my deepest thanks to Dr. Joseph Hoffman for serving as Provost throughout the past several years,” added Admiral Alfultis.

Dr. Jennifer Waters, a native New Yorker, grew up in a sailing family on Long Island. After receiving her bachelor’s degree in Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering from the Webb Institute, she attended Stevens Institute of Technology earning a master’s and doctoral degree in Ocean Engineering.

Dr. Waters is a highly accomplished and widely recognized professional engineer with broad experience in both naval architecture and ocean engineering. For more than 25 years she has been a member of USNA’s faculty, distinguishing herself as the Academy’s senior female civilian leader. In her role as Associate Dean for Academic Affairs, Dr. Waters is the primary liaison between the Office of the Academic Dean & Provost, Athletics, Information Technology, Midshipmen (student) Medical, and the Commandant’s Office. She manages all curricular matters for over 25 academic majors across more than 15 academic departments, ensures that 4,400 students satisfactorily meet academic and graduation requirements, and teaches a broad range of courses.

As a result of Dr. Waters’ leadership, the USNA 4-year graduation rate increased to nearly 90%. Furthermore, she was instrumental in USNA’s recent successful Middle States accreditation review as well as numerous positive ABET reviews.

“I am thrilled and honored to be joining the SUNY Maritime Community. Not only am I looking forward to working with the wonderful team of faculty, staff and students at the school, I also cannot wait to return to my home state and again be in the heart of the world’s greatest maritime region,” stated Dr. Waters.

