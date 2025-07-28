Drew Marine Launches Comprehensive Newbuild Program



Drew Marine is proud to introduce its newly launched New Build Program, a purpose-built initiative backed by a specialized team dedicated to supporting vessel construction from concept through commissioning. This program is designed to provide shipowners, operators, and shipyards with seamless, end-to-end technical support and advanced chemical solutions that are integrated early and effectively into the new build process.

“As maritime operations grow increasingly complex and global environmental standards continue to evolve, Drew Marine’s New Build Program offers a smarter, future-ready approach”, said New Build Director, Sam Manzolillo. The program bridges the gap between innovation and implementation, ensuring vessels are not only compliant and safe from day one, but also optimized for performance and long-term asset protection.

From vessel design to delivery, Drew Marine’s expert team works alongside project stakeholders to reduce risks, eliminate costly late-stage modifications, and accelerate crew preparedness. The program is engineered to deliver value through customized recommendations, pre-commissioning support, onboard training, and scalable chemical treatment programs tailored to each vessel’s design and mission.

Whether you’re preparing for vessel design or final sea trials, Drew Marine ensures your vessel is equipped to meet today’s challenges and tomorrow’s opportunities. The Drew Marine New Build Program is available now. Contact Drew Marine’s expert team for a complimentary consultation and learn how to streamline your new build process, protect your investment, and start your voyage on the right course.

This article is sponsored by Drew Marine. Discover more at: www.drew-marine.com/new-builds

