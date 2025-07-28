First Hybrid Electric, Hydrogen Capable, CSOV Nears Delivery



The first of a series of unique vessels, the commissioning service operation vessel Windcat Rotterdam, recently completed sea trials and is nearing delivery. According to CMB.TECH, its Windcat division, and Damen, which is building the six ships, they represent advances in efficiency, performance, and comfort and will be the first capable of being powered by hydrogen.

CMB.TECH reported the order for two vessels in 2022 and later expanded it to a class of six ships as it looks to continue to drive the deployment of alternative fuels. Windcat, the group’s offshore service company, was the first to deploy a hydrogen-powered crew transfer vessel and is now set to take delivery of Windcat Rotterdam.

At approximately 6,700 gross tons, the vessels are billed as an advancement in the CSOV sector when compared to the earlier designs for offshore wind farm support vessels. Each ship is 87 meters (285 feet) in length, with 90 cabins and accommodations for up to 120 people and a capability to remain onsite for up to 30 days.

The vessel is fitted with a diesel-battery hybrid power generation system, and a secondary dual-fuel (diesel and hydrogen) genset with hydrogen storage located at the rear of the open main deck. An additional 2MW electrical connection is provided for green shore power, green offshore recharging, or additional sources of green power installed on the deck (e.g., battery or H2).

The vessels are being built at Ha Long Shipyard in Vietnam. Windcat Rotterdam was launched on October 12, 2024.

“The hybrid-electric propulsion system coupled with an efficient power distribution system means that there will be no need to run a backup diesel generator and the vessel will never use more power than necessary,” said Joost van der Weiden, Damen Sales Manager Benelux. “We have optimized the thruster configuration, enhancing dynamic positioning during transfer operations. These innovations are expected to substantially reduce fuel consumption and emissions.”

The vessel floated in October 2024 (Windcat)



The ships incorporate CMB.TECH’s dual fuel hydrogen technology. They will be capable of using hydrogen as a fuel and CMB.TECH reports the potential to increase hydrogen use as the energy market evolves. Called the Elevation Series, Windcat says they are designed with future-proof technology.

Windcat and Damen report that Windcat Rotterdam underwent more than a week of rigorous testing at sea and validated every element of the advanced ecosystem design. Final outfitting is being completed, and the vessel will be delivered shortly.