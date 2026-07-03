Summer Cruise Boom Supports B.C. Businesses and Tourism Operators

[By Vancouver Fraser Port Authority]

B.C. businesses and tourism operators are set for a welcome boost in coming months, with July and August on track to be the busiest months ever for the Canada Place cruise terminal.

A record-breaking 290,000 passengers are expected to pass through Canada Place in July—the most ever for a single month—with similar passenger numbers also anticipated in August.

The strong cruise volumes will provide a significant boost for the local economy with new passenger survey data revealing cruise visitors spend an average of more than $1,100 each locally on hotels, restaurants, shopping, tours and local attractions, and more.



“The Canada Place cruise terminal at the Port of Vancouver continues to demonstrate its importance as a vital driver for Canadian tourism year-over-year,” said Chance McKee, Senior Account Representative at the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority.

“We are seeing these strong cruise volumes translate into ongoing meaningful benefits for local and regional businesses and communities. The continued success of Vancouver’s cruise sector reflects strong collaboration and shared local commitment to ensuring Vancouver remains one of the best and most sustainably managed cruise ports in North America.”

Vancouver is also increasingly becoming an added destination on many cruise passengers' travel itineraries, with more than three-quarters of travellers spending time locally before or after their cruise (up from 70% in 2023), according to the 2025 Cruise Passenger Survey by the Pacific Rim Cruise Association. The same survey found average local spending per cruise passenger had grown to $1,144.

The growing popularity of the Alaska cruise market has helped Vancouver cruise to thrive in recent years, with upwards of 1.2 million passenger visits and 300-plus ship calls a year the new post-pandemic normal for Canada Place. In 2026, there will be an estimated 1.4 million passenger visits and 360 cruise ship calls—a 30% increase in passenger volumes compared to 2019.

The Port of Vancouver is a full-service homeport where cruise lines base their ships for the Alaska season, with passengers embarking and disembarking, and ships re-stocking between sailings. Each cruise ship visit to the Canada Place cruise terminal injects about $3 million into the local economy as cruise lines, such as Carnival Corp.’s brands Holland America Line, Princess Cruises and Seabourn Cruise Line, look to local goods and services providers to keep their operations running smoothly.

“As we reach the heart of summer cruise season, we’re once again reminded what makes sailing from Vancouver so special,” said Beth Bodensteiner, president of Holland America Line. “We’re proud to introduce guests to the wonders of Alaska, Hawaii, the South Pacific, Asia and beyond, all from Canada Place—while also supporting local businesses and Vancouver’s vibrant tourism economy. And we look forward to celebrating our milestone 80th year visiting Alaska with our partners at Port of Vancouver next year.”

“Vancouver plays an important role in Seabourn’s Alaska season, and we’re pleased to have Seabourn Encore sailing from this beautiful city for the first time this year,” said Mark Tamis, president of Seabourn. “As one of the more spacious luxury small-ship vessels in our fleet, she allows us to give more guests immersive Alaska experiences in both popular destinations and towns, as well as in lesser-known ports and hideaways, connecting them more closely to the region’s landscapes and communities, and supporting local businesses.”

“Princess Cruises will deliver its largest Alaska season ever in 2026, with seven ships visiting Vancouver, including our newest ship, Star Princess,” said Gus Antorcha, president of Princess Cruises. “Whether guests begin or end their journey in Vancouver, they’ll have access to unforgettable Alaska experiences – from breathtaking glacier viewing to our immersive North to Alaska program – designed to connect guests more deeply with the region’s natural beauty, rich culture and iconic wildlife.”

Strong cruise volumes and ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026 festivities mean those planning to visit downtown Vancouver and Canada Place should plan for increased crowds and traffic.

