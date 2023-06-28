Stream Marine Training Offers More Safety Training Courses

Stream Marine Training CEO Martin White

Leading maritime safety training provider Stream Marine Training (SMT) is delighted to announce plans to offer a wider range of Offshore Petroleum Industry Training Organisation (OPTIPO)-approved courses.



SMT, part of the Stream Marine Group, has started offering a wider portfolio of OPITO courses this summer to ensure companies in the offshore industry can have all their training needs covered in one place.



UK’s largest short-course provider, SMT, has launched the OPITO courses now they are fully approved. It previously offered courses in emergency response only but is now delighted with this expansion.



The BOSIET (Basic Offshore Safety Induction and Emergency Training), FOET (Further Offshore Emergency Training) and MIST (Minimum Industry Safety Training) have been in development since last year, and now fully approved means SMT will offer a full range of OPITO courses, ensuring companies can have all their training needs covered at SMT’s facilities in Glasgow.



SMT is the UK’s largest short course maritime safety training provider and has been at the forefront of maritime training since its inception in 2014, beginning with basic STCW (Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping) courses.



Since then, it has expanded to three sites and recently installed a?Global Wind Organisation?Training tower for its working at height and advanced rescue training courses The UK Government has committed to achieving 'net zero' greenhouse gas emissions by the year 2050, and SMT has also pledged to achieve this and is therefore deeply passionate about providing the best training for future energy sources.



CEO, Martin White said: “We are delighted to be offering a wide range of OPITO-approved courses to provide the best level of training to anyone working in the offshore industry. We previously offered emergency response training courses but are delighted to add to our portfolio and offering to the offshore industry, so that companies can cover all their training needs through us.”



The full range of basic and further OPITO training courses will cover training programme including emergency response training for both team leaders and team members, safety induction and emergency training, helicopter underwater escape training, as well as the Minimum Industry Safety Training Standard.

Full details of our training courses can be found at www.streammarinetraining.com

