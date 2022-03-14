Strategic Marine Delivers Second Pair Of Crew Transfer Vessels to WEM

Image courtesy of Strategic Marine

[By: Strategic Marine]

Strategic Marine (S) Pte Ltd (“Strategic Marine”) has successfully delivered two crew transfer vessels (CTVs) to WEM Marine Ltd. The new 27m vessels (built to the company’s Stratcat 26 design) are the very first CTVs to be launched from Strategic Marine’s new shipyard on Benoi Road in Singapore.

WEM 5 and WEM 6 have been designed to meet the operational requirements of UK and European waters where they will go into service. The vessels are powered by two Caterpillar C32 engines driving fixed pitch propellers providing a robust and efficient propulsion system.

When fully operational, 24 technicians and six crew can be comfortably accommodated onboard and personnel transfer to the wind turbines is facilitated by a patented active fendering system. WEM 5 and WEM 6 are sister vessels to two CTVs delivered to WEM Marine in the summer of 2021 and all four have been delivered on schedule and to budget, despite the challenges of the global pandemic.

Both vessels recently completed their sea trials with David Ford, Managing Director of WEM Marine joining the crew to put the CTVs through their paces. Both vessels delivered speed exceeding 26 knots.

Mr Chan Eng Yew, CEO of Strategic Marine said: “This latest delivery further cements Strategic Marine’s solid, proven reputation for building CTVs for renewable energy industries all around the world and builds upon our excellent relationship with WEM Marine. Our customers value our experience and our ability to effectively tailor our vessel design to different operational requirements, ensuring the finished vessel is absolutely fit for purpose.”

WEM Marine has taken delivery of both vessels, and Mr Ford said: “I am delighted to accept delivery of these two vessels, which will form an integral part of our fleet. Joining the Strategic Marine team for the sea trials further cemented our close working relationship and Strategic Marine’s professionalism, commitment to quality and attention to detail has made it a pleasure to follow the progress of these two vessels from design and build, through to delivery.”

Paolo Moretti, CEO of RINA Services commented: “The demand for more and more specialised vessels to meet the operational needs of this important sector has helped to deliver many advancements and technological developments - as demonstrated by these two new vessels. Working with Strategic Marine on the construction supervision and classification process has been smooth and straightforward.”

