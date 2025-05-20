Strategic Marine Delivers First of Two 27M Crew Transfer Vessels to Taiwan

[By: Strategic Marine]

Strategic Marine, a global leader in aluminium shipbuilding, is proud to announce the successful delivery of the first 27m Z-Bow Crew Transfer Vessel (CTV) to Taiwan as part of a contract with Ventus Marine Co., Ltd for two state-of-the-art vessels. This milestone marks Strategic Marine’s continued commitment to supporting the offshore wind industry with innovative and high-performance vessel solutions.

The vessels, designed in collaboration with renowned naval architects BMT Limited, incorporate cutting-edge marine engineering and technology. They are tailored to excel in the demanding environments of offshore wind operations, with features including CPP propulsions, bow thrusters and Active Fender System to enhance performance, efficiency, and manoeuvrability.

Mr. Chan Eng Yew, Chief Executive Officer of Strategic Marine, stated: “We are delighted to deliver the first two 27m Z-Bow Crew Transfer Vessels to Taiwan as part of this significant contract with Ventus Marine. These vessels reflect our commitment to innovation, quality, and meeting the growing demands of the offshore wind industry. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with Ventus Marine to support offshore operations in both Asia and Europe.”

This delivery which is part of the 4 CTV orders by PSA Marine’s entities in Taiwan and Europe, highlights Strategic Marine’s ability to deliver advanced vessels tailored to regional and operational requirements. The remaining three vessels are scheduled for delivery in 2025.