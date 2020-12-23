Strategic Marine Concludes 2020 With Another Newbuild Contract Win

Strategic Marine (S) Pte Ltd, has secured a newbuild contract with an Oil Major (“Client”) to build a purpose designed 12m workboat with delivery in the middle of 2021.

Strategic Marine won the contract after an international competitive bid process and according to the Client was “considered to have the most attractive proposal considering both commercial and technical aspects.”

The workboat will be deployed to offshore deepwater projects and will have unique features built-in to overcome demanding operational conditions.

The vessel is designed to be launched and retrieved from a larger mothership with a single point lifting hook and will perform line handling and crew transfer duties. It features a 2t capstan, 5t tow hook and an open transom, allowing operators to perform the required line handling duties with ease.

The workboat can achieve top speed of 25 knots fully loaded and carries up to ten passengers in comfort allowing offshore crew transfers to be carried out.

The innovative vessel sets itself apart with an advanced marine propulsion system. Instead of conventional propellers, the workboat is equipped with waterjet propulsion giving the vessel exceptional maneuverability.

Strategic Marine’s CEO, Chan Eng Yew adds: “As the vessel will be operating in a remote location with limited onshore support available, the focus on quality and operational availability is paramount to its success. We were pleased to be able to demonstrate the benefits Strategic Marine offer in our proposal and we look forward to delivering on our promises.

2020 has been a phenomenal year for us and nothing short of successful. As we look ahead into 2021, we do have exciting plans lined up and I would like to take this opportunity to thank my colleagues at Strategic Marine and more importantly, our customers for their invaluable support.”



