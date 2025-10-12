StormGeo Enhances Platform with Imarex Traffic Light Integration

[By: StormGeo]

StormGeo, a global leader in weather intelligence and decision support solutions, announced today that it has strengthened its s-Insight Bunker Management platform through the integration of Imarex Technology’s Traffic Light System, offering shipping companies a fully integrated solution for optimizing bunker procurement decisions.

StormGeo’s Bunker Management solution already supports the full bunker lifecycle – from planning and optimization to RFQ handling, documentation, and claims. By embedding Imarex’s predictive Traffic Light signals, users will now gain an added layer of market timing intelligence directly within the same workflow.

“This integration makes StormGeo’s Bunker Management the most comprehensive bunker decision-support tool on the market,” said Julie Nielsen, Global Head of Bunker Sales at StormGeo. “Our platform already tells operators where and what to bunker; with Imarex’s proven forecasting, we can now also tell them when. This creates a unique end-to-end capability that improves efficiency, transparency, and cost savings.”

The Imarex Traffic Light System has been in development since 2018, focusing on helping shipowners make more accurate procurement decisions. The tool has lifted decision accuracy above 60% compared to market averages, and in 2025 has delivered average client savings of more than USD 7 per metric ton. Its KPI application also records the outcome of every procurement decision, supporting sharper processes and accountability.

For StormGeo, integrating these signals directly into Bunker Management strengthens its value as the central platform for bunker procurement, route planning, and compliance.

“We are delighted to partner with StormGeo and integrate the Traffic Light System into their platform,” said Lars Christian Jacobsen, COO of Imarex Technology. “This collaboration brings our proven market-timing capabilities into a broader operational context, ensuring that procurement teams can act with both confidence and transparency. Together, we give shipowners a powerful tool to reduce costs, streamline procurement, and improve earnings.”

This move comes at a time when rising fuel costs and new environmental regulations are forcing owners to rethink bunker strategies. With demand for greater transparency and efficiency across the value chain, the StormGeo-Imarex collaboration is likely to draw attention from procurement teams and fleet managers seeking an edge in volatile markets.