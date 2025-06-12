StormGeo Adds Bearing AI to Its Growing Partner Network

[By: StormGeo]

StormGeo, a global leader in weather intelligence and decision support solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Bearing AI, a pioneer in AI-driven vessel performance modeling. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in maritime efficiency, bringing together StormGeo’s decades-long experience in voyage optimization with Bearing AI’s advanced machine learning capabilities.

Through this partnership, StormGeo’s Voyage Optimization Service will integrate Bearing AI’s advanced vessel performance models to deliver more precise fuel consumption predictions, efficient route planning, and reduced emissions.

“Our partnership with Bearing AI represents a new chapter in voyage optimization,” said Petter Andersen, Senior Vice President - Shipping at StormGeo. “By integrating AI-driven vessel performance models into our trusted framework, we are offering the best of both worlds – StormGeo’s proven shipping expertise and long history with weather intelligence and Bearing AI’s adaptive technology. The result is a superior solution for shipping companies looking to optimize routes, improve fuel efficiency, and ensure regulatory compliance.”

StormGeo’s Voyage Optimization Service already empowers maritime operators with intelligent routing based on real-time weather, oceanographic conditions, and fuel efficiency models. With the addition of Bearing AI’s models, shipowners and operators can expect:

Optimized route planning – Enhanced data accuracy enables dynamic adjustments for the safest, most fuel-efficient voyages and more precise ETA predictions.

Improved fuel efficiency – AI-powered models complement StormGeo’s technology and forecasting expertise, improving fuel consumption predictions.

Lower carbon emissions – Precise modeling supports compliance with IMO regulations, including CII and EEXI, helping companies meet sustainability goals.

“We’re excited to partner with StormGeo to provide shipping companies with a future-ready solution that maximizes both profitability and sustainability,” said Dylan Keil, CEO at Bearing AI.

“Our AI-powered solution combines data from different sources with adaptable machine learning technologies to build models that predict vessel performance in a wide range of operating conditions – complementing StormGeo’s performance models. StormGeo’s global reach, commitment to technological innovation, and trusted reputation make them an ideal partner for our technology.”

The partnership aligns with the industry’s shift toward digitalization while reinforcing StormGeo’s position as a trusted, forward-thinking partner in voyage intelligence.

