Overboard Containers Loaded with Bananas Delay Cruise Ship’s Departure



Shipping in the port of Southampton, England, including a large P&O Cruise ship, was delayed on Saturday, December 6, into Sunday while authorities worked to find containers that had gone overboard from a reefer cargo ship in the Solent. The UK’s Maritime and Coastguard Agency confirmed the delays and warnings issued to all shipping in the area, advising that reefers loaded with bananas and other produce were in the waterway.

The reefer ship Baltic Klipper reported around 1800 local time on Saturday that it had lost 18 containers overboard in the area of the Nab Tower near the entrance to Southampton’s waters. The 15,600-dwt cargo ship registered in Liberia and operated by Seatrade was traveling from the Netherlands. The vessel has a capacity to carry up to 200 FEU refeers. AIS shows it is now anchored near Nab Tower.

The MCA began a search using planes and helicopters. They were also warning shipping and the public, and advising them not to approach the containers. They were also reminding the public that it is a crime to take items that might fall out of the containers.

The shipping company reported that eight of the containers were transporting bananas. Two were carrying plantains, one had avocados, and the remaining five were empties. By Sunday morning, the MCA said that two of the containers had washed ashore, and it later increased to five containers on the shore near Selsey. Several others were spotted drifting near the shoreline.

The P&O cruise ship Iona (184,000 gross tons), with up to 5,200 passengers aboard for a two-week holiday, however, was instructed to remain at the dock in Southampton. The ship had been scheduled to sail on Saturday evening, heading for Spain, Portugal, and the Canary Islands. P&O confirmed the delay and said the cruise was able to depart at midday on Sunday.

The MCA reports the vessel’s owner is responsible for recovering the containers. In the meantime, several people have reported finding bananas washing ashore, with the authorities warning that they are contaminated and should not be eaten.

