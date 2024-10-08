Stödig Ship Management Adopts Kaiko Systems for SIRE 2.0 Readiness

[By: Kaiko Systems]

Stödig Ship Management, a trusted name in vessel management, has announced the roll out of Kaiko Systems’ SIRE 2.0 product across its fleet of 10 tankers.

The strategic decision reflects Stödig’s proactive approach to the new SIRE 2.0 regulations, focusing on comprehensive crew readiness and minimising human-related observations during inspections.

As the maritime industry grapples with the new SIRE 2.0 inspection regime, Stödig is leading the way by equipping its crews with the tools and knowledge needed for smooth and compliant inspections. Following a successful trial on one of its vessels with positive feedback from the crew, the company decided to implement Kaiko Systems across its entire tanker fleet.

"Kaiko Systems has enabled our crews to face inspections with confidence, knowing they are fully prepared for the new SIRE 2.0 requirements. This readiness helps us stay ahead of potential challenges, "said Knut Havn, Head of Marine & QHSE at Stödig Ship Management.

“After seeing the results during the trial phase, it was clear that Kaiko Systems was the right partner to help us achieve this. The system has empowered our crews and alleviated concerns by exposing them to a comprehensive set of potential inspection questions, which makes a real difference during actual inspections.”

Headquartered in Bergen, Norway, with additional offices in Poland, Romania, and Bulgaria, Stödig Ship Management has earned its reputation as a global leader in complex vessel management. Specialising in chemical tankers, CSOV/W2W, and general cargo/ro-ro vessels, the company is known for its commitment to safety, compliance, and operational efficiency, driven by 50 years of experience.

With the launch of the new SIRE 2.0 inspection regime last month, Stödig has prioritised comprehensive crew training to minimise human-related observations during inspections and with Kaiko Systems’ product, crews now feel more empowered, prepared to handle inspections, and better equipped to respond to potential questions. As a result, Stödig anticipates a reduction in negative observations during inspections due to the high level of crew preparedness.

Return on investment will be measured as the fleet undergoes more inspections, benchmarking against industry peers who have yet to adopt similar technologies.

Commenting on the collaboration, Fabian Fussek, CEO of Kaiko Systems, said: "Stödig Ship Management’s decision to implement our solution highlights the strength of our product in preparing maritime crews for the new regulatory environment. We’re proud to support Stödig in maintaining their high standards of safety and compliance."

“By integrating Kaiko Systems’ SIRE 2.0 product across its fleet, Stödig Ship Management is reinforcing its commitment to excellence in vessel management.”