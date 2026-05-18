Steven Grotsky Appointed M&O Sales & Marketing VP at Bureau Veritas

[By: Bureau Veritas]

Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore has recently appointed Steven Grotsky as Sales & Marketing Vice-President.

In this role, Steven leads the Sales & Marketing function, driving profitable growth and excellence in sales performance across Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore. He supports the organization’s ambition to further strengthen its market position and enhance client engagement across the marine and offshore sectors.

Steve brings more than 20 years of experience in maritime and classification services, with extensive expertise in developing and executing sales strategies, business growth initiatives and commercial enablement programs. Prior to joining Bureau Veritas, he led Maritime Strategy and Innovation at Saudi Aramco.

Steve trained at the United States Merchant Marine Academy and served in the United States Navy Reserve, retiring with the rank of Lieutenant Commander.

Throughout his career, Steve has built a strong track record in driving commercial transformation, fostering strategic partnerships and supporting operational excellence across the maritime industry. His appointment reinforces Bureau Veritas’ commitment to delivering greater value to clients through market insight, innovation and commercial excellence.

Steve will work closely with regional and global teams to further enhance commercial intelligence, strengthen customer engagement and support the continued development of Bureau Veritas’ class and advisory services worldwide.

Commenting on his appointment, Steven said: “I am delighted to join Bureau Veritas at such an exciting time for the maritime industry. BV already has a strong position across many market segments, providing a solid foundation to further accelerate our sales and marketing excellence. There are two words guiding my approach: Scalable and Repeatable — building strong commercial capabilities that can consistently create value for our clients and support sustainable growth across our global organization. I look forward to working closely with teams across Bureau Veritas to strengthen our commercial capabilities and to support our clients worldwide.”