STEP Consolidated Completes 2,000th Project

By The Maritime Executive 02-18-2020 04:41:35

Global marine engineering firm STEP Consolidated has surpassed a major milestone after completing its 2,000th project following 13 years of international service.

STEP Consolidated CEO Luis Simao said the firm delivered 257 contracts in 2019 helping break through the landmark barrier, with work spanning across more than 90 countries, covering all continents.

Growth has been driven by key partnerships with several Portuguese shipyards including Navalrocha, Lisnave and Arsenal do Alfeite, as well as long-standing relationships with Pinfabb, Royal IHC, Semco Maritime, Wave Marine, EXMAR Ship Management and STOLT Tankers.

The firm has offices in Portugal, Romania and the Ivory Coast, employing 69 full-time staff and a subcontracting network of 2138 engineers, located around the world.

It delivers ‘Special Technical Engineering Projects’ for marine, oil & gas and industrial markets worldwide. Simao said work largely focuses on repair, design, project management, maintenance and operation, as well as fabrication, installation, upgrades and conversions.

“It has taken more than a decade to build STEP Consolidated into the business it is today,” said Simao. “Success has come through consistent delivery of high-quality work, underpinned by a committed and multi-disciplined workforce. We offer a broad range of specialist skills covering welding, pipework, mechanical, steel, electrical and boiler-work, naval architecture, lifeboats and davits. We also excel in green technology managing Ballast Water Treatment and Exhaust Gas Scrubbing systems.

“Rigorous quality control processes, monitoring performance and outcomes, have also contributed to large volumes of repeat business. We are acutely aware that many clients require fast and flexible support to avoid operational downtown, but also demand robust and reliable solutions. The versatility of our workforce enables us to deliver land-based, drydock and ‘on-voyage’ engineering services. Our A-Team ‘riding squads’ can service any type vessel, oil rig or offshore structure anywhere in the world, at any time.”

STEP Consolidated was founded in 2007 by partners Luis Simao and Joaqium Ribeiro. Around 40pc of the firm’s work comes from domestic markets, with the ‘lion’s share’ of projects delivered internationally. The firm has extensive experience working in Africa through connections in South Africa, Namibia, Angola and the Ivory Coast, as well as the Far East.

“2020 will be a pivotal year for the company as we continue driving momentum targeting work with shipyards, oil and gas firms, offshore rigs and general industry worldwide,” said Simao. “We are investing heavily in staff training, new equipment and facilities. Further resources are being dedicated to knowledge transfer and up-skilling future generations. STEP Consolidated has an active apprenticeship program and we are currently working closely with the Portuguese Naval School to train a new generation of marine engineers.”

STEP is an approved manufacturer by DNV GL for the fabrication of boilers and pressure vessels class I & II, and by Lloyds Register for the fabrication of Fusion Welded Pressure Vessels class I. The firm is further approved in the following areas: welding of hull structures, steam boiler, pressure vessel and pipelines. STEP has implemented the Quality Management System ISO 9001: 2015.

