Stena Bulk & Crowley Addition of CS Anthem to the Tanker Security Program

[By: Stena Bulk]

The joint venture between Stena Bulk and Crowley, Crowley Stena Marine Solutions, has received approval from the U.S. Maritime Administration (MARAD) to bring the CS Anthem, a medium-range tanker, into the United States Tanker Security Program (TSP).

The U.S.-flagged 49,990mt CS Anthem will be managed and crewed by Crowley under a bareboat charter through Crowley Stena Marine Solutions. The vessel enters the program alongside Stena Imperative and Stena Impeccable, replacing the Stena Immaculate.

Erik Hånell, President and CEO of Stena Bulk, said: “The addition of CS Anthem highlights our commitment to the Tanker Security Program. Following the challenging incident with the Stena Immaculate earlier this year, we felt that it was important to do everything in our power to ensure we can maintain reliable tanker capacity for our US partners.

“Our joint venture with Crowley continues to demonstrate the value of combining our global tanker leadership and expertise with Crowley’s US-flag leadership to deliver agile and dependable solutions.”

Through the tanker security programme, CS Anthem will provide vital energy transport readiness in support of the U.S. Department of Defense and help bolster the nation’s strategic sealift capacity.

Stena Bulk, through Crowley Stena Marine Solutions, remains committed to providing high-quality and reliable tanker services globally, that meet the needs of both government and commercial customers across global energy and transport supply chains.