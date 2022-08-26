Stellium & Voyager Portal Join to Unify Commodity Shipping Operations

Stellium and Voyager Portal have announced a first of its kind partnership to bring its fully integrated SAP TM (transportation management) and commodity shipping operations platform to the maritime sector.

Until now, transportation management solutions have struggled to handle the nuances and complexities of global bulk and tanker shipping. Typically, TM has focused on helping businesses manage road, rail, and container freight operations.

“Shipping dry and wet commodity cargoes is a highly complex and fragmented business. Over 90% of ships crossing the ocean will transport bulk commodities such as crude oil, gas, petrochemicals, agricultural products, heavy equipment, and minerals. Given the complexity and variability of each shipment, operations teams often work exclusively with email and XLS for tracking, planning and execution activities,” says Matthew Costello, CEO of Voyager Portal.

Voyager Portal helps bulk shipping teams digitally manage their operations with external parties in a shared collaborative environment. Its low-code workflow technology provides users with the flexibility to design and execute unique processes, then surface the data for Exceptions Based Management and reporting.

The platform allows teams to manage hundreds of common operational workflows, such as vessel nominations, survey appointments, terminal clearances, ETA tracking, demurrage and cargo claims.

Working closely with its global customer base of manufacturers, Stellium identified a need in the market for a digitally integrated solution. One that would help its customers capture their entire transportation value chain from bulk inbound raw materials, through to outbound finished goods, within a single solution, regardless of mode.

“Our team has extensive first-hand experience implementing SAP TM for our customers. Through our many business consulting and system integration engagements we have become acutely aware of both the importance of bulk shipping to our customers, and also the inherent risks that exist with this unique mode.

“With Voyager and SAP TM, our customers’ planning, production and sales teams can have a true end-to-end picture of their transportation operations in one place,” notes Randeep Nambiar, CEO of Stellium.

“What attracted us to Stellium as a partner was not just their deep domain expertise around SAP, but their extensive reach and global reputation. The Middle East and APAC/India regions are one of the largest importers and exporters of bulk commodities in the world, so we look forward to accelerating growth off the back of the partnership,” says Costello.

