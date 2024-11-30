Stella Maris Opens in Southampton UK

A home away from home best describes the new Stella Maris Southampton Seafarers’ Club which was officially opened on 26th November.

The launch kicked off with a Blessing by Bishop Philip Egan of Portsmouth Roman Catholic Diocese. Later in the day, a ribbon cutting ceremony was held with representatives from the various funders of the project: the Seamen’s Friendly Society of St Paul, the Merchant Navy Welfare Board, The Seafarers’ Charity, and Mission to Seafarers (as well as Stella Maris itself).

Set up by global maritime charity Stella Maris, with support from funders and other maritime welfare charities, the Seafarers’ Club offers crew from ships visiting the port of Southampton a safe haven and respite from their busy routines.

The facilities in the Seafarers’ Club include: free Wi-Fi, free hot beverages, a television, and board games, giving seafarers the chance to catch-up with family and to unwind.

Crew can also spend their time ashore visiting nearby shops, food outlets, supermarkets and bureaux de change, all within a few minutes’ walk of the Seafarers’ Club.

St. Joseph's Church, located next door to the Club, offers those in need of spiritual nourishment a space for quiet prayer and reflection.

Tim Hill, Stella Maris CEO and National Director said, “The opening of this Seafarers’ Club is an extension of our mission to provide care, community, and comfort to those who work at sea.”

“We thank everyone who has made the new Seafarers’ Club possible, including funders, parishes, volunteers, our sister welfare charities, and the wider community, for their generosity and commitment to serving seafarers. This is a collaborative venture with other charities, and we’re strengthened by their co-operation in making the Club a success.

“It’s our aspiration that the Seafarers’ Club will become a beacon of hope and a source of strength for seafarers,” he added.