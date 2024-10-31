St. Johns Ship Building New Contract with U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

[By: St. Johns Ship Building]

St. Johns Ship Building, owned by Americraft Marine, proudly announces a landmark agreement with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) to construct two (2) 140' x 32' x 7' Stop Log Barges. This pivotal contract represents St. Johns Ship Building’s first newconstruction project for the U.S. Government, marking an exciting new chapter in the shipyard’s history and reinforcing its role as a trusted partner in building essential marine assets.

“We are excited to embark on this project with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and take pride in contributing to their ongoing infrastructure efforts,” said Joe Rella, President of St. Johns Ship Building. “This contract reflects the Corps’ trust in our team and underscores our commitment to delivering high-quality, dependable vessels that meet the unique demands of our government partners. We look forward to a productive and enduring relationship with the Corps as we work together to support their fleet needs.”

“The new Stop-Log Barges will support the Army Corps’ major maintenance fleet working on the navigation system, locks and powerhouses, and the flood control lakes located within the Tulsa District,” according to a USACE statement.