St. Johns Ship Building Awarded First U.S. Navy Shipbuilding Contract

[By St. Johns Ship Building}

St. Johns Ship Building, a leading Florida-based shipyard owned by Americraft Marine, proudly announces the award of its first U.S. Navy shipbuilding contract to construct a Dive Support Vessel (DSV). This significant milestone underscores the shipyard’s growing capability and alignment with national efforts to enhance domestic maritime industrial capacity, as championed by the SHIPS for America Act.

The new DSV will serve critical operational roles for the U.S. Navy, including support for specialized diving and underwater support, operations, and training. The award of this contract represents a further example of St. Johns Ship Building’s ongoing commitment to expanding its capabilities and contributing meaningfully to America’s naval preparedness and national security.

“Securing our first contract with the U.S. Navy is a tremendous achievement and reflects the dedication, talent, and hard work of our entire team,” stated Joe Rella, President of St. Johns Ship Building. “This milestone not only highlights our shipyard’s capacity to meet the demanding standards required by the Navy but also aligns with the broader vision of Americraft Marine. We’re proud to support the objectives in the SHIPS for America Act to expand and revitalize the U.S. shipbuilding industry.”

St. Johns Ship Building and Americraft Marine continue to be at the forefront of efforts to strengthen Jones Act-compliant shipbuilding, promote maritime sustainability, and create enduring industrial jobs in the United States. This contract award further exemplifies the collaborative public-private efforts to ensure the U.S. maintains a robust and self-sufficient maritime industrial capability.

