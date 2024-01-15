SSI Joins OCX Consortium to Drive Convergence of Standards for 3D Design

[By: SSI]

SSI, the leader in software, services and expertise for the business of shipbuilding, has joined the OCX Consortium to facilitate the digital exchange of vessel design data for class approval.

The OCX Consortium was founded to develop a common standard for data exchange that can be used by vessel designers and shipyards to provide classification societies with 3D design data independent of the software on which it was created. Using a standardised OCX format enables stakeholders to exchange all data and documentation concerning the asset design required for its verification and approval prior to the start of construction.

Vessel designers and shipyards are increasingly seeking ways to innovate and adopt digital tools in support of efficiency gains. SSI applies a Product Lifecycle Management approach to its software from basic concept to construction, including the creation and delivery of the digital twin.

By creating conformity around data standards, the OCX approach simplifies the exchange of data between class and designers alike and promotes the use of 3D data that can be used across the lifecycle of the vessel.

The OCX Consortium has continued to build momentum over the last six months, with a membership that represents a cross section of stakeholders and promotes the collaboration needed to further develop the standard into the future. SSI's historically unique approach to shipbuilding has always been collaborative, with open APIs, interoperability, and deep industry partnerships.

SSI ShipConstructor already supports creation of 3D vessel design models which will be available for export in a common file format. Class personnel can use the OCX model to complete their assessment of the design viability and its compliance with class rules.

“Using the OCX standard means designers using our ShipConstructor programme don’t have to figure out how to provide files and accompanying data to different class societies in different formats,” says Craig Tulk, Product Business Analyst, SSI. “The advantages accrue equally to vessel designers and classification societies alike and we believe SSI users will immediately see the advantages in their workflows.”

“The OCX Consortium is delighted to welcome SSI to its collaborative community of industry leaders; its participation will add further weight to the use of common standards for the exchange of vessel design data,” said Ole Christian Astrup, OCX Consortium Coordinator, DNV. “By harmonising its approach to digital vessel data using the OCX standard, SSI will be able to share the benefits directly with its clients and their stakeholders.”