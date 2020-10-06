Southwest Shipyard Delivers The Shearer Group Designed 23k Tank Barge

By The Maritime Executive 10-06-2020 07:05:38

The Shearer Group, Inc. (TSGI) is pleased to announce the delivery of a 250’ x 54’ x 12’-6”, 23,000 BBL tank barge built by Southwest Shipyard, L.P. of Houston, TX. Southwest Shipyard contracted TSGI to develop the design of the barge. The barges primary mission is to deliver jet fuel to support the U.S. Navy assets. The barge was designed to ABS Rules for Building and Classing Steel Vessels for Service on Rivers and Intracoastal Waterways and applicable rules by the U.S. Coast Guard for barges Subchapter D & O products on rivers. It features six (6) cargo tanks, two (2) S6B3-429BPU Tier III Cargo Pump Engines, a reinforced ice framed bow, generator and HPU house, hydraulic cargo hose handling cranes, and an air conditioned tankermans shed.

The Shearer Group, Inc. (TSGI) is the global leader for design of inland towboats, ferries, marine construction equipment and barges. We have a rich history of providing naval architecture, marine engineering and marine surveying services to the marine industry, with a focus on the inland sector.

