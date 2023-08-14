Solstad Offshore Wins $100 Million in Contracts in Brazil

[By Solstad Offshore]

Solstad Offshore ASA (Solstad) has been awarded two contracts from Brazilian Clients that further strengthen Solstad’s position as one of the main operators of high-end offshore vessels in Brazil.

CSV Normand Pioneer has been awarded an extension of its charter contract with the Brazilian oil company PRIO for a period of 18 months to August 2025. The vessel will support PRIO’s E&P activities in Brazilian waters.

Solstad and Equinor Brazil have entered into an agreement to convert the PSV Normand Carioca to a Well Stimulation Vessel (WSV) and extend the present contract until December 2027. The cost of the conversion is covered by the Client. Normand Carioca, that has been under contract with Equinor Brazil since 2017, will commence its new scope of work in Q3 2023 and will support the drilling activities at the Bacalhau field.

The combined value of the contracts is USD 100 mill, reflecting a strong offshore market in Brazil.

