Solar Solve Team Clocks Up 250 Years

By MarEx 2019-06-18 17:34:07

On May 31, 2019, South Shields, UK based Solar Solve Marine achieved yet another impressive milestone in the history of the family business when the three company directors and 10 employees collectively accomplished 250 years of service on aggregate.

Since the business was formed in 1975 it has seen many significant successes, created a global brand with a highly respected reputation in the marine industry and won over 20 business awards and accolades along the way.

Solar Solve Ltd is a significant exporter having traded with 105 different countries, supplying its products to marine, aviation, cranes and mining equipment as well as business, commerce and education establishments and domestic homes.

The current team of 13 employees at the company, who have attained this significant achievement, consists of the board of 3 directors with 114 years between them and 10 members of staff who aggregate 136 years. Without exception every team member is totally customer focused with the single objective of delighting them so that they are thankful that they teamed up with Solar Solve.

The longest serving employee, Company Chairman and founder of the family business is John Lightfoot MBE, with 44 years of service, who is closely supported on the Board by his wife and business partner Lilian, Company Secretary and their daughter Julie Lightfoot MBE, Managing Director.

Lightfoot comments, “I am extremely proud of Solar Solve’s numerous achievements over these many years of successful trading all over the world, in the variety of sectors that we now supply.

“I am equally as proud of the great people who work here as part of the Solar Solve Team. It has taken many years to create but has been well worth the time and effort. They are the best and receive regular commendations from our customers to confirm it.

“Our team of 10 members of staff, with a total of 136 years of service, have each worked an average 13½ years for the company. The longest serving staff members are Operations Manager, Carl Johnson and Sales & Marketing Executive Paul Hopkins, both of whom have clocked up 18 years service.

“The last two employees to join Solar Solve did so nine years ago and quickly integrated with the other team members to form the remarkable workforce that we are today.”

