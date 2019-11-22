Solar Solve Supports Local Performing Arts Academy

By The Maritime Executive 2019-11-22 20:54:00

Solar Solve Marine the South Shield’s based manufacturer of SOLASOLV® roller screens for ships’ navigation bridge windows is delighted to be supporting a local performing arts academy.

South Tyneside Academy of Musical Performance (STAMP), which has just moved to a new studio on Frederick Street in South Shields, has a range of age groups that put on regular shows and pantomimes for the public to enjoy.



Two of Solar Solve’s employees have children who regularly attend the academy so it seemed only fitting that the company should make a donation of £250 to go towards renovating the music studio for recording purposes.

Harvey Johnson, son of Carl our Operations Manager attends the group as does April Lister, daughter of Jamie our Production Supervisor. Harvey and April are both part of the Blue Group which is for children of the ages of 6-13 years old.

Carl Johnson, Solar Solve’s Operations Manager who presented the cheque commented, “Solar Solve is delighted to be supporting another local organization. STAMP provides a great deal of enjoyment for those who wish to develop their skills in performing arts as well as the public who get to see those skills on a regular basis via the shows and pantomimes that are played out on stage. We hope the donation goes a long way to helping them renovate their music studio.”

