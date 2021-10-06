Solar Solve Marine Upgrades ROLASOLV Range

[By: Solar Solve]

When the COVID-19 pandemic began, it offered an ideal opportunity for the team at South Shields based Solar Solve Ltd, the well-known manufacturer and supplier of the global marine industry’s brand-leading SOLASOLV® products, to bring forward plans to upgrade the company’s ROLASOLV® range of roller blind products.

Changing the layout of the production processes during lockdown, to speed up the manufacture of fabric roller blinds, has been an overwhelming success. The expected rise in future demand for all four products in the ROLASOLV® range, plus the reduction in cost of components due to benefits from economy of scale and a wider choice of fabrics, which can be viewed online, have allowed the company to reduce ROLASOLV® prices.

Price reductions apply to more than 50% of the sizes in all four of the ROLASOLV® range of products, which are branded as; LITETITE®, STOPLITE®, CASSLITE® and DIMMLITE®. Each product brand is available in the same 4 fabric ranges, consisting of 9 fabric types and a multitude of colours. Great news for their current customers and all the new customers that are expected to take advantage of the magnificent savings Solar Solve are passing directly on to them. Prices not reduced will remain the same.

Company Chairman, John Lightfoot MBE, commented, “In the past, the ROLASOLV® range of roller blinds have been manufactured using inefficient processes that resulted in a higher price level. Now the new production facilities are in place, blinds are produced much quicker, using more efficient processes, that still ensure perfect Type Approved products, carrying a 12-month Guarantee.”

M.D. Julie Lightfoot MBE, added, “Solar Solve has many Unique Selling Points and one of its most outstanding ROLASOLV range USP’s, is that our fantastic technical team often work with clients who have specific fabric requirements, to source what they need, directly from the fabric manufacturer or supplier.”

Full details of Solar Solve Ltd and its full product range are available from the company website at www.solasolv.com, email [email protected] or by telephone on +44 191 454 8595.



