Software is “How We Turn Data into Decisions, and Decisions Into Impact”

[By: ABS Wavesight]

Staci Satterwhite, CEO of ABS Wavesight™, the ABS-affiliated software-as-a-service (SaaS) company, has challenged the industry to embrace software as a competitive advantage at a time of growing pressure on performance.

Speaking to delegates at the 15th Annual Capital Link Operational Excellence in Shipping Forum in Athens, Greece, Satterwhite laid out the growing roster of operational risks facing shipping and invited them to consider the importance of software in creating solutions.

Regulatory complexity and pressure are intensifying, operational costs are rising and though operators have more data than ever at their fingertips, it remains fragmented and siloed across vessels, shore teams, and systems, hindering decision-making and slowing response times, she added.

“Software is no longer just a back-office tool. It’s becoming a strategic enabler. It’s the connective tissue between vessels, shore teams, and regulators. It’s how we turn data into decisions, and decisions into impact.”

This month ABS Wavesight unveiled ABS Wavesight Advantage™, a powerful new, intelligent platform designed to transform regulatory complexity into operational clarity. Built as a single source of truth, the platform connects vessels, shore teams, and systems—empowering maritime leaders to make smarter, faster decisions with confidence.

The platform delivers a comprehensive suite of capabilities, including real-time validation, emissions benchmarking, pooling and a simplified process of submitting data for statutory verification to ABS through a convenient digital connection. By transforming disparate data into actionable insights, the platform enables users to optimize compliance strategies, reduce operational risk, and improve fleet-wide efficiency.

“Software helps us find clarity amongst an increasingly complex regulatory environment, which translates to better, faster decisions, which can result in reduced compliance exposure and risk, and safer, more sustainable and profitable operations,” added Satterwhite.

Learn more by visiting www.abswavesight.com/ advantage.