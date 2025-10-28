Sanctioned Russian Tanker Breaks Down in Suez Canal



A sanctioned Russian crude oil tanker traveling as part of the southbound convoy in the Suez Canal broke down on Tuesday, October 28, briefly interfering with transits. The Suez Canal Authority is emphasizing its quick response to get the tanker, which had grounded, back underway.

The ship, which is currently trading under the name Komander, is another flagrant example of the tactics of the shadow fleet. Built in 2004, the 150,580-dwt tanker has had four names and six flags in the past three years. It passed in 2023 to Gatik Shipmanagement, well-known for its operation of Russian shipping, and reported its flag in 2023 as Gabon, 2024 in Panama, and in 2025 it listed Guyana (which was believed to be false), Comoros, and since September it lists Russia. During these times, the vessel has identified as Heracles, Krishna 1, Prudence, and since September Komander.

It is listed in the databases as being owned by a Hong Kong company and managed from Russia. The United States, the UK, and the EU have all listed it in their sanction packages for transporting Russian oil above the G7 price cap. It is a Suezmax class tanker with the Canal Authority reporting an 80,000-ton cargo. The vessel is 274 meters (899 feet) in length.

The tanker is believed to have loaded its current cargo in Murmansk and is likely bound for China. It was part of the Suez Canal convoy heading south today, and the authority reports it received a report at midday that the tanker’s engine was malfunctioning. It drifted out of the lane and grounded at kilometer 47.

The Suez Canal Authority dispatched five tugs, and they began a towing operation to refloat and realign the tanker in the channel. The authority says the first part of the operation was completed in just 30 minutes. They then began towing the tanker south to the lakes area.

The Suez Canal Authority said all traffic has resumed normal operations. They reported that a total of 34 vessels were making the transit in both directions today, representing a total of 1.4 million net tons. Reports said the Komander was the last ship in the 19-vessel southbound convoy.

