SNAME: A Sea of Opportunity

By The Maritime Executive 04-26-2021 05:51:19

[By: The Society of Naval Architects & Marine Engineers]

SNAME’s mission to advance the art, science and practice of the marine industry has never been more important. We are in a period of rapid change affecting not only the technologies we need to use but also the societal expectations that we need to meet. Membership in SNAME can help to provide access to the knowledge and resources that we as individuals and organizations need in adapting to these challenges. One of SNAME’s strengths is in its diversity, with a membership worldwide that encompasses a hugely varied set of skills and an equally broad range of perspectives. I encourage any of you who have not yet enjoyed the SNAME experience to join us: in a local Section meeting, through joining one of our Technical and Research Committees, or by attending a symposium or our annual Maritime Convention, this year in Providence, Rhode Island. I look forward to seeing you, on-line or in person.

-Andrew Kendrick, SNAME President

Network with more than 6,000 maritime professionals throughout the world!

Access the online Member Directory

Get connected to a professional Section in your geographic area

Network at Section events

SNAME produces outstanding technical content!

Receive the prestigious (mt) magazine

Access the Journal of Ship Research, Journal of Ship Production and Design, and Journal of Sailing Technology

Get involved - Author a paper or technical bulletin

Continue professional learning with SNAME!

Attend the SNAME Maritime Convention and get access to more than 50 technical sessions

Participate in monthly educational webinars

Get involved with the SNAME Technical & Research program to continue learning within your interest and skills groups



Get ahead in your career with leadership opportunities!

Participate in your local Section

Join one of the SNAME Committees and volunteer

Be nominated for one of the outstanding SNAME Awards

Join our prestigious society and show the world how much you value your career in the maritime industry!

Use the tools at SNAME to get your next job

Network with leaders in the field

Stay connected to peers, learning, and professional development

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.