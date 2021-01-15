Slight Changes to BBC Shipping Forecast Broadcasting Times

By The Maritime Executive 01-15-2021 06:40:01

From Monday (18 January) there are some changes for the foreseeable future to the way the BBC will broadcast the UK Marine Weather Service – including the Shipping Forecast – owing to the impact of coronavirus (COVID-19).

On weekdays, there will be three broadcasts on LW and FM, 0048, 0520 and 1203, with one further broadcast on LW only at 1754.

At the weekends, there will be three broadcasts, all on LW and FM at 0048, 0520 and 1754.

Her Majesty’s Coastguard will be broadcasting as normal via NAVTEX and MF/VHF marine radio.

Strong wind and gale warnings will still be available as and when needed.

Andrew Colenutt, Head of Hydrography and Meteorology at the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said: ‘We completely understand and support the decision of the BBC which faces its own challenges. They are a key partner in bringing this vital information to mariners and are doing all they can to make sure the service continues.

‘We continue to support the maritime industry at this difficult time and have taken all the measures we can to protect crew and the lifelines they are providing to the UK. Mariners should be assured that Maritime Safety Information will continue to be broadcast, still meeting the requirements of the international standard known as SOLAS (Safety of Life at Sea).’

For the latest information please visit: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/maritime-safety-information-leaflet

