Six Months Until the CIMAC World Congress 2023 Opens its Doors

The time of waiting will soon come to an end: Now it is only exactly 6 months until the CIMAC World Congress opens its doors. Usually, the industry gathers every 3 years at the invitation of CIMAC, but due to COVID-19, the congress had to be postponed.



The organizers have made good use of the time gained. The call for papers was not renewed, but the experts were asked to submit additional papers for all those areas where there are significant new findings. The first reviewing phase is now finished, the preliminary program is ready. In total, more than 600 submissions have been reviewed, about 200 papers made it through and will be presented in the four main categories digitalization, zero emissions, proven technologies and fundamental research. Regarding type of presentation, some innovations will also be introduced, such as the so-called Pecha Kucha format.



“I am looking forward to the Congress that will once again provide a perfect opportunity to meet manufacturers, component suppliers, shipyards, research professionals, contractors, customers, and colleagues from across the industry around the world”, says Christoph Rofka (Accelleron), CIMAC Vice President Communication. “If the congress did not yet exist, it would have to be invented. The wealth of information that is offered is unparalleled in the world”, he adds. Presentations, flanked by the exhibition, poster sessions and the traditional technical tour, will highlight the latest product and technology developments and the value they bring to customers. Strong focus will lie on research that will form the basis for the next generation of technology solutions.



In 2023, the Congress is to be held for the 30th time. More than 800 visitors, exhibitors, and speakers from all parts of the world came to Vancouver in 2019, as many are expected in Busan. From June 12 to 16, 2023, the city will host them all: Engine manufacturers, component suppliers, universities & research institutes, oil companies, shipping experts, powerplant operators, classification societies, railway and locomotive companies, legislators and many other.

