Six Kalmar AutoShuttles to Join VICT Automated Fleet

By The Maritime Executive 03-31-2021 05:52:20

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has concluded an agreement with Victoria International Container Terminal (VICT) to supply a total of six Kalmar AutoShuttles™ for use at the Port of Melbourne's Webb Dock East. The order was booked in Cargotec's 2021 Q1 order intake, with delivery expected to be completed towards the end of Q4 2021.

VICT is Australia’s first fully automated container terminal and is owned by International Container Terminal Services, Inc. The 35-hectare terminal has a design capacity of over a million TEU and is the only terminal in Melbourne capable of handling the largest boxships.

VICT’s automated operations are powered by Kalmar One Automation System – a complete end-to-end system that combines Kalmar automated equipment and a pre-integrated and tested software solution. The OneTerminal deployment at VICT includes Navis N4 Terminal Operating System (TOS), a Kalmar Automatic Stacking Crane (ASC) system with 20 Kalmar ASCs, 11 Kalmar AutoShuttles, and the Kalmar Automated Truck Handling system.

Kalmar is also responsible for the ongoing maintenance and support of the automated container handling software solution operating at VICT as well as related technical support. In 2020, VICT signed a three-year Kalmar Parts Care agreement covering the availability of Kalmar genuine spare parts for their fleet of Kalmar equipment.

The six new Kalmar AutoShuttles will join the existing fleet of 11 as part of a capacity expansion programme at VICT. The machines will be fully erected and tested prior to delivery to ensure rapid, smooth integration into the terminal’s automated operations.

Jon Wheeler, COO, VICT: “We look forward to the arrival and commissioning of the new AutoShuttles, allowing for increased productivity across the automated apron, with greater flexibility for maintenance outages.”

Daniel Ho, Vice President, Sales, Asia-Pacific, Kalmar: “VICT sets the standard for modern automated terminal design, and we are delighted to continue our long-standing collaboration with this pioneering customer. This latest delivery will help VICT to continue to leverage maximum value from their automated solutions. Furthermore, our ability to supply fully erected and tested machines will ensure that they can start adding value for the customer immediately with negligible disruption to their operations.”

