Silversea Appoints of Gianluca Sparacino as Global Head of Food & Beverage

[By: Silversea]

Silversea, the leading experiential luxury and expedition travel brand, has announced the appointment of Gianluca Sparacino as its new Global Head of Food and Beverage, effective August 18, 2025. A dynamic hospitality leader and culinary strategist, Sparacino brings deep experience across the finest epicurean destinations and luxury hospitality brands, along with strategic leadership to Silversea’s innovative culinary and beverage program.

Reporting to Michael McCarthy, Vice President of Operations for Silversea, Sparacino will work closely with shoreside and shipboard teams on culinary evolution and innovation, service excellence, and expanding Silversea’s award-winning gastronomic programs.

Born in Rome, and a former graduate of hotel management school Les Roches in Switzerland, Sparacino’s hospitality career has based him in some of the world’s most renowned culinary destinations including Singapore, Hong Kong, Dubai, Geneva, and Miami during his more than three decades of global hospitality experience. A driving force behind award-winning dining concepts – including collaborating with more than a dozen Michelin-Starred restaurants – and high-performing teams, Sparacino has redefined luxury hospitality through innovation, mentorship, and a guest-first philosophy. He joins Silversea from Four Seasons Resorts, where he most recently served as Vice President of Food and Beverage, Americas and previously served in the same role overseeing EMEA.

“Gianluca’s proven track record of delivering epicurean excellence, paired with his deep passion for hospitality will be instrumental in advancing our commitment to creating memorable dining experiences that connect our guests deeper with each destination we visit,” said Bert Hernandez, president, Silversea. “His leadership will continue to elevate our culinary program to new heights, ensuring our guests experience a truly remarkable experience every time they sail with us.”

Silversea continues to lead with its culinary offerings, including through its S.A.L.T. (Sea and Land Taste) program, providing immersive dining experiences curated by top chefs, regionally inspired menus, and a focus on authenticity and connection to the destination. Beyond S.A.L.T., Silversea offers a variety of dining options, from fine French cuisine and flavorful Asian options to relaxed Italian meals and international offerings to cater to each guests’ unique taste.

“Culinary excellence is a core pillar of the Silversea experience, and our guests expect continued innovation for our culinary offerings,” said Michael McCarthy, vice president, operations, Silversea. “Gianluca’s expertise aligns with our mission to redefine experiential luxury travel, through meaningful, destination-inspired dining. We're excited for what guests will experience under his leadership.”

“It is an honor to join Silversea — a brand synonymous with unparalleled experiences and service — at such an exciting time,” said Gianluca Sparacino. “I look forward to building on this legacy, crafting memorable culinary and beverage experiences that reflect authenticity, innovation, and the soulful pleasure of travel.”

Sparacino’s appointment comes at a time of rapid culinary innovation at the brand, and further bolsters Silversea’s food and beverage leadership team. Earlier this year, Silversea welcomed Anthony Maubossin as Director of Culinary Operations & Innovation, who brings extensive expertise to the brand, including his recent induction as a Membre Auditeur of the esteemed Académie Culinaire de France, one of the oldest and most prestigious culinary institutions in the world, dedicated to preserving and promoting the art of French cuisine. The brand also welcomed Jordan Bernstein as Director of Food and Beverage Operations, bringing nearly two decades of experience in elevating onboard culinary and hospitality standards.