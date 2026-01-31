Signal Ocean Announces Strategic Acquisition of AXSMarine

[By Signal Ocean and AXSMarine]



Signal Ocean announces the strategic acquisition of AXSMarine, a recognized leader in the maritime freight and commodities tracking space. The move reflects Signal's commitment to advancing technology, innovation, and collaboration across the global shipping ecosystem.

Signal Ocean has long held deep respect for the market structure and dynamics of the Shipping industry, as well as for the many companies contributing to its continued evolution. AXSMarine has built an outstanding suite of products with amazing market adoption. This investment underscores a shared belief in the partnership’s long-term potential and the value it will deliver to our industry.

"We have immense respect for AXSMarine’ s achievements - both in the strength of its products, like AXSDry and Alphaliner, and its position in the market" said Ioannis Martinos, CEO of Signal Ocean. "This investment and partnership is rooted in a shared vision: to build technology and provide quality data that enhance the way our industry operates. Together, we aim to push the boundaries of innovation, deepen collaboration across market participants, and deliver solutions that truly serve the community across prefixing, postfixing and commodities tracking. For our clients, this will mean more robust data and faster feature development". The combined product portfolio extends beyond the primary offerings to also include AXSMarine affiliate Next Voyage Maritime Pte. and Signal Ocean affiliate Shiplex S.A., who develop voyage and ship management ERP solutions. Together, the group now supports a community of more than 1,500 clients.

Signal Ocean also reaffirmed the importance of its broader network of partnerships, including its valued relationship with BRS, a leading shipbroking group which remains a long-term satisfied client of both the Signal Ocean and AXSMarine solutions. The companies will continue developing and strengthening their partnership to create greater alignment and improve efficiency for users across the sector.

"Signal Ocean 's investment is a strong endorsement of our mission." said Gilbert Walter, CEO of BRS Group. "We are pleased with our decision to transfer the destiny of AXSMarine to Signal Ocean, a company that truly understands shipping, comes from within the industry, and has consistently demonstrated deep respect for its people and its evolution. Reflecting BRS Group’s confidence in this union, we have decided to invest in Signal Ocean and participate in its board."

"I'm very proud of what we've achieved so far, and as we look toward the future of our combined forces, I'm excited to be part of this next chapter in our journey." said Jacques Goudchaux, AXSMarine CEO. "In this next phase, my goal is to ensure our values stay at the core of every decision, and that we continue creating meaningful impact for our customers, partners, and each other. Our alignment and shared vision will improve and accelerate our ability to serve our markets together for the benefit of our clients".

As quality data and technology continue being essential to the global freight and commodities tracking space, this partnership represents a collective step forward - combining deep domain expertise with a forward-thinking approach to innovation.

BRS has been advised by:

Amala Partners as exclusive financial advisor

ASEMLEX as legal advisor

CMS France as tax advisor

CMS UK as UK legal advisor

Forvis Mazars as financial vendor due diligence provider

Signal has been advised by:

Bredin Prat as legal and tax advisor

Kerameus & Partners as legal advisor

Latham & Watkins as UK legal advisor

PWC France as legal, financial and tax advisor

