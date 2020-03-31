Shoreham Port Creates COVID-19 Community Resource

By The Maritime Executive 03-30-2020 05:31:00

Shoreham Port have continued to support their team and stakeholders this week, having updated their package of measures put in place across the Port, and created a Community Support page on their website to direct people to essential services as well as how they can support others in the wider community. These steps align with the Port’s aims of supporting their stakeholders and giving back to the local community as a Trust Port.

In line with the government guidance, Shoreham Port remains fully operational, with team members across the Port being considered key workers as they are required to keep water freight transport modes operating. As the health, safety and welfare of their team and stakeholders is always a priority, the Port have at the beginning of this week put in place social distancing measures and limits on movement across the Port in order to minimize the risk of any infection restrictions on visitors. Where possible, colleagues are working at home on a rotational basis.

The Port also shared a community notice this week to remind Port Users to adhere to government advice on social distancing in areas such as the Port’s lock gates and notified stakeholders to the closure of the Harbour Arms.

As a responsible and fair landlord, Shoreham Port continue to support their tenants by paying all invoices in a timely manner and are working on support packages with all tenants who have contacted them. Their cleaning team are continuing their great work across the Port estate, and extra sanitation is in place at all locations.

Tom Willis, Chief Executive, commented: “I’d like to thank the whole Shoreham Port team for continuing to work so hard to keep our Port safe and moving under very challenging circumstances. Much like other organizations, we are adapting to new ways of working and supporting one another at the Port, as well as reaching out to our small business tenants and local community.”

The Port’s communications team have also created a Community Support on the Port’s website. The page lists a range of helpful resources; from links to local Mutual Aid groups in the local area, to food delivery services, to tips to manage working from home. Resources include initiatives from tenants of Shoreham Port, who came forward to share what their businesses are doing to serve and support people locally.



