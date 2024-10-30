SHIPPINGInsight Features NATO Perspective on Geopolitical Impacts at Event

[By: SHIPPINGInsight]

Professor James Bergeron, Political Advisor to the Commander of the NATO Allied Maritime Command, will join SHIPPINGInsight on November 20th to discuss NATO’s perspective on global maritime affairs. Professor Bergeron will join Windward’s head of US Business Matan Peled on the maritime state of play and Sean Pribyl of Holland & Knight, who will address the US election and its impact on maritime. “The world has never been more fragmented with multiple theaters of engagement impacting maritime,” stated SHIPPINGInsight’s Chief Evolution Officer, Carleen Lyden Walker. “We are in the precarious position of needing to be prepared for the unexpected, while at the same time adjust to changing regulations and technologies being developed to meet them. Innovation is key.”

SHIPPINGInsight’s conference, entitled “Solutions Through Innovation: Bringing Good Ideas to Reality” features a discussion on the top three challenges facing maritime today for fleet optimization, presentations on solutions, a shipowner/port roundtable followed by a focus on innovation, which will feature information on MARAD’s US Maritime Innovation Center. Additional elements include the North American launch of TOOL, a networking platform for ocean technology and investors, plus SHIPPINGInsight’s world renowned SHARK TANK. The day will begin with a WISTA Breakfast featuring Women Entrepreneurs.

SHIPPINGInsight’s conference is part of New York Maritime Days, which includes an event hosted on November 19 th by MAPONYNJ on Alternative Fuels, Marine Money on November 21 st and NAMEPA’s Regions event on November 22nd.

Leading partners include ABS, Holland & Knight, Windward, TOOL, Signal Fusion, and the American Club with organizational partners such as MAPONYNJ, Marine Money, Connecticut

Maritime Association, American Waterway Operators, WISTA, Seaman’s Church Institute, NAMEPA, Tulane Law, Naval and Maritime Consortia, Marine Link, Maritime Executive, Informa, and Actualid.

Registration is open and may be accessed HERE.