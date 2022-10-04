Shaun White Leads New Foreship Subsidiary to Support UK

Shaun White, Managing Director of Foreship UK Ltd.

Foreship has appointed Shaun White as Managing Director of Foreship UK, the new subsidiary which commits the leading naval architecture and marine engineering company to securing a strategic presence based in the United Kingdom.



With an official start date of 1st October, Shaun heads Foreship UK from offices in Southampton, with the city selected for its significance as a global centre for pioneering marine science, research, and technology and as the UK’s acknowledged ‘cruise capital’.



Shaun joins Foreship UK from Spear Power Systems, where he led on the electrification and energy solutions of the marine business as Senior Project Manager. Responsibilities included leadership of the EU Horizon 2020 funded Current Direct initiative, which aims to advance sustainable waterborne transport by developing innovative technology, business and finance solutions.



Well-known in the UK maritime industry, Shaun has held several leading positions in the sector, gaining significant insights into shipping’s technical and commercial pathways on alternative fuels, hybrid solutions, electrification and energy infrastructure systems.



“We are excited to apply our knowledge and experience from the commercial shipping, cruise, passenger and defence sectors to establish and further develop UK maritime industry partnerships. Our focus will be to ensure Foreship UK is an innovative maritime partner that will deliver value through growth strategies and collaboration, based on Foreship’s ship design and engineering services,” said Shaun.



Alongside Shaun, the Foreship UK Ltd Board of Directors comprises Foreship CEO, Lauri Haavisto, and Foreship CFO, Kaisa Immonen. While bringing Foreship's value proposition to UK customers, Lauri Haavisto also emphasized the new subsidiary would be UK-centric and adapt services and partnerships to in-country needs.



“The UK has a clear focus and strategy for Maritime Decarbonisation and Sustainability, and Foreship UK will work within the UK-based sector to find synergies and clear connections where our capabilities clearly add value,” he said.



“Climate change is a global challenge, and we are committed to delivering innovative solutions and working with the sector to develop the green shipping technologies of tomorrow” added Shaun. “Foreship UK will seek to learn from and contribute to programs such as the UK’s Clean Maritime Demonstrations Competition (CMDC), UKSHORE Office and National Shipbuilding Strategy. We firmly believe our skills and expertise can help the UK consolidate its role at the forefront of maritime technology, innovation, and sustainability.”



Headquartered in Finland, Foreship now operates nine offices in support of its naval architecture, marine engineering and project management services for new ship building, conversion and refurbishment.

