Seven Seas Gets Solar PV Rooftop Installed by TotalEnergies in Dubai

Image courtesy Seven Seas

[By: Seven Seas]

Global maritime services group, Seven Seas, is celebrating the completion of a 3.38 MW solar photovoltaic (PV) rooftop system installed by TotalEnergies at its local facility in Dubai Investments Park, United Arab Emirates.

Sustainability is a core priority for Seven Seas and as such it is one of the key attributes included in the company’s vision for the future. Seven Seas is not only committed to ensuring that it is compliant to the ISO standards of Quality, Health and Food Safety Management Systems, but also to taking steps towards a more sustainable way of doing business. Seven Seas wanted to improve the quality of the work environment and reduce carbon emissions and, in its most significant initiative to date, this led to a decision to partner with TotalEnergies on a ground-breaking solar project for its Dubai facility.

In 2021, TotalEnergies installed a 3.38 MW solar PV rooftop system at Seven Seas’ Dubai facility. The solar rooftop is made up of over 8,000 PV modules that covers the equivalent of 3.3 football fields and is expected to generate above 5,400 megawatt-hours (MWh) annually. It will also cover more than 75% of the company’s total electricity needs in Dubai.

As a result of this project, Seven Seas will reduce its carbon footprint by over 2,300 tons of CO2 per year, which is the equivalent of planting 59,000 trees every year.

The installation was completed in December 2020 and fully commissioned in January 2021. An inauguration ceremony was held in Dubai on 29th of September to celebrate the completion of the solar rooftop project at Seven Seas’ site in Dubai Investments Park. The ceremony was attended by Senior Executives from Seven Seas including Mark Pontiff, Regional Director Middle East and USA, Ole Anton Gulsvik, Group CEO and Patrick Juhl, Group CFO, as well as delegates from TotalEnergies for Renewables Distributed Generation activities, including Gipin Mani, Country Director UAE, Mathieu Lauga, Key Account Manager and Aurelien Delahaye, Director of Operations.

“I am very proud and excited to take part in this inauguration today. Not only is it a big step towards a better and cleaner future, but it is also our latest testimony towards doing whatever we can to go green. Many of our clients have shown great interest in the project, and some have even started considering similar projects themselves – for me, this shows that together we can make a difference,” said Ole Anton Gulsvik, Group CEO Seven Seas group.

Mark Pontiff, Regional Director Middle East and USA added “This has been a very interesting journey from when we started working on this project back in 2019. I’m happy to see the finished product and that it is producing better results than originally planned. We have been able to save more energy than initially projected while making a difference for the environment. We will continue evaluating other initiatives to further improve our carbon footprint and encourage the industry and community around us to follow in our footsteps.”

“TotalEnergies is proud to accompany Seven Seas in its journey towards using solar energy in Dubai. Seven Seas has been extremely involved from the onset of the project and we are happy that the solar plant is now in operation,” said Gipin Mani, Country Director UAE, at TotalEnergies for Renewables Distributed Generation activities. “It is important for companies like Seven Seas, which have a global customer base to inspire more companies to think of a more sustainable future. TotalEnergies is committed to providing high quality and reliable solar projects that help our clients reduce their carbon footprint and energy costs. On behalf of TotalEnergies I would like to thank Seven Seas Group for choosing us and for their trust.”



