Sefine Shipyard Turkey and Stone Marine Shipcare in New Partnership

01-28-2020 04:36:12

Stone Marine Shipcare is delighted to be opening a fully equipped propeller repair and modification base at the Sefine Shipyard in Turkey. The shipyard has been growing rapidly since it first opened in 2005, and Suleyman Yilmaz the company’s Marketing Manager says: “We are delighted with this new partnership. It is exactly what we need to further enhance our excellent repair services.”

The new propeller repair base will provide Stone Marine Shipcare with a permanent Mediterranean site for the first time and Fran Johnson, Managing Director of the company is in no doubt as to the value of the new base for all parties: “We have worked with Sefine Shipyard frequently over the past few years and we have learned that we share the same goals & ideals for growth and the professional services that vessels should be receiving in shipyards today. With a new fully equipped propeller repair base now being positioned at their yard, the opportunity to expand this scope of work can be realized. This partnership strengthens our association moving into 2020 and beyond".

The new repair base will be fully operational at Sefine Shipyard soon and will be equipped to facilitate propeller repair & modification and CP thruster overhaul.

