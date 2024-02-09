Seawork Conference Programme Includes Meet the UK Government Sessions

[By: Seawork 2024]

The popular and highly regarded conference programme for Seawork 2024 will be focussed on The Future Fuel Matrix & OPEX Reduction.

Decarbonising operations to reduce emissions and costs remains top of the agenda at Seawork. These conferences will share insights and learnings on key themes that are at the forefront of discussions across the industry.



The free to attend bitesize sessions will tackle how the latest regulations are driving change for fleet operators, vessel manufacturers and designers; what cutting edge technology is delivering for the commercial marine sector in the race to provide future fuel options; plus, the advantages and challenges with battery technology for commercial marine applications including workboats in meeting their day-to-day operational needs.

Wednesday 12 June

09:45 – 11:00 Session 1

Green technology – the impact of regulatory changes for workboats & how this is driving change. Moderator - Owen Preece, MD, MECAL, who is currently acting MD for MCA

authorised Certifying authority MECAL. He holds a Master’s degree in Naval Architecture & Marine Engineering and has been a ship surveyor since 2012, starting as a graduate surveyor

with Bureau Veritas and working through to the position of Head of UK & Ireland Newbuild Construction.



11:30 – 12:45 Session 2

The future fuel mosaic – the latest developments in methanol, hydrogen, and sustainable future fuels for the commercial marine sector. Moderator - Noel Tomlinson, Global Business Development | Commercial Shipping, BMT & SMI Workboat Working Group Lead.

Noel is an incorporated engineer and active member of the Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET) as well as the Institute of Marine Engineering, Science and Technology (IMarEST), Noel is the Senior Business Development Manager responsible for commercial maritime growth across Europe, Middle East and Africa for leading international design, engineering and risk management consultancy, BMT.



14:15 – 15:30 Session 3

Battery technology – an opportunity or a challenge for workboats? Moderator - Philippa Langton, Partner, LA Marine - Lester Aldridge Solicitors, she has a strong background in commercial shipping, with a focus on charterparty and other contractual disputes, and has advised many international, high-profile companies on a wide range of issues.

Philippa’s P&I Club background and experience of working closely with shipowners and operators enables her to provide quick, commercial and practical advice that is focused on business needs. A Supporting Member of the LMAA, she is regularly involved in events and projects for industry bodies such as LSLC, YMP, WISTA and BIMCO.

Please register or sign in on Seawork.com to book conference sessions.

Multiple UK Government Departments including the National Shipbuilding Office (NSO), Ministry of Defence (MOD) and the Department for Business and Trade (DBT) will be out in force at Seawork 2024.

A full programme of sessions is planned in Conference Room 1 on Tuesday 11th of June. This is open to all Seawork visitors, who can also drop by to the UK Government Zone in Hall 3 at

any time during the event. The National Shipbuilding Office oversees implementation of the National Shipbuilding Strategy Refresh, providing strategic oversight of all the government’s interests in UK shipbuilding and its supply chain. The NSO’s mission is to collaboratively support growth across the sector, encouraging innovation, promoting skills, improving productivity and driving international competitiveness.

Used by all three services and representing the MOD department responsible for all UK Defence Equipment and Support (DE&S) projects dealing with the procurement and through life support of all boats and their equipment, the DE&S “Boats Team” uses the Seawork exhibition as its annual ‘Industry Days’ to meet with existing clients and meet new national and international potential clients.

Experts from the Department for Business and Trade’s (DBT) maritime team can guide UK companies specialising in commercial and military boats, equipment and related services towards their next international opportunity, whether exporting for the first time or venturing into new markets. The team can also offer advice on access to finance for SMEs to primes. Defence and Security Accelerator (DASA) vision is for the UK to have strategic advantage through the most innovative defence and security capabilities in the world, welcoming ideas from innovators small and large, and providing support to those who have not previously worked with Government.

Maritime Category Management - a category management approach coheres business activities across a given market sector. The Royal Navy is committed to this way of thinking to increase coherence, harness opportunities and ultimately increase fleet availability and associated operational benefits.

UK Export Finance is the UK government’s Export Credit Agency, working with over 100 private credit insurers and lenders to help UK companies access export finance. UK Export Finance stands ready to assist the maritime sector through its own product range and the Shipbuilding Credit Guarantee Scheme and would like to explore ways to provide support.

Seawork & Marine Civils offers a unique opportunity for exhibiting companies to meet with the above departments to discuss products and future plans.

Seawork exhibitors can apply for one-to-one meetings with the NSO, MOD Boats Team and the DBT experts. via the online exhibitor manual.

Seawork 2024 - the landmark 25 th anniversary edition of Seawork takes place 11-13 June 2024 with Speed@Seawork Monday 10 June 2024 in Southampton, UK.