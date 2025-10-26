Seattle's Cruise Season Ends with Record Passenger Numbers

[By Port of Seattle]

The Port of Seattle announced today the completion of the 2025 cruise season. The record cruise season delivered an estimated $1.2 billion in regional economic benefit, while providing more than 5,120 individuals direct and indirect jobs throughout the season. The season also saw a record number of passengers and sailings, plus significant shore power use by ships in berth:

298 total ship calls across 8 home port cruise brands operating 14 different ships

1.9 million revenue passengers

2025 set a new record with 65% of ships utilizing shore power at berth as the Port approaches the 2027 date for 100% utilization by homeported ships

The Port supported Carnival Corporation in the first biofuel demonstration project in the Seattle cruise market, testing biofuel bunkering on three Holland America Line sailings

Cruise ships made 23 sailings to destinations other than Alaska including Mexico, Hawaii, New Zealand, and Asia, plus coastal cruises along the Pacific Northwest

“Seattle set new standards this season on environmental sustainability and economic development by focusing on a shared vision across the Port and our cruise partners,” said Port of Seattle Executive Director Steve Metruck. “We are not just preparing for the future — we are building it. With major infrastructure investments we are preparing for the 2027 requirement that all home port ships connect to shore power at the dock. Through our Pacific Northwest to Alaska Green Corridor and partnership work we are advancing market development for alternative maritime fuels such as green methanol and renewable biodiesel. Our cruise line partners are making deeper investments locally as well to expand economic activity, the impact of which we estimate to be worth $1.2 billion each year. We end this season in a very strong position and look forward to an even better 2026.”

During the season, the Port was proud to welcome Cunard’s Queen Elizabeth for its first Seattle home port season. Queen Elizabeth, whose maiden call was on June 12, operated 11 roundtrip voyages out of Seattle and will return in 2026.

“Seattle is a premier home port for unforgettable Alaska cruise experiences, and the cruise industry is proud to bring significant economic impact to the region while showcasing the Pacific Northwest’s beauty, attractions, local businesses, and stunning new Waterfront Park,” said Sally Andrews, Vice President of Communications for Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA). “As the 2025 season ends, we celebrate another successful year of collaboration, innovation, and advancing sustainability goals.”

This year also marked the first time shore power was available at all three cruise berths. Sixty-five percent of ships plugged into the shore power, up from 42% in 2024, avoiding an estimated 1.67 tonnes DPM (diesel particulate matter) and more than 6,185 tonnes of CO2e from emissions. This shore power utilization demonstrates how the Port and its cruise line partners are meeting the evolving environmental needs and capabilities of the cruise industry.

Seattle continues its Port Valet program, which transfers bags directly from cruise ships to SEA, giving cruise visitors an opportunity to explore Seattle’s unique sights, sounds, and flavors before they head to the airport. This year, the service handled over 200,000 bags, allowing thousands of cruisers to enjoy the city luggage-free. Looking ahead, the 2026 cruise season will feature two new homeported brands when Virgin Voyages Brilliant Lady and MSC Cruises Poesia arrive in Seattle. A preliminary 2026 cruise schedule is available for download from the Port’s website.