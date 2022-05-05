Seatronx Receives ABS Type Approval For New SRT/PHT Displays

[By: Seatronx]

Seatronx, manufacturer and distributor of the finest rugged electronics catering to the military, maritime and industrial markets, announced today it has received type approval by the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) for its new line of Sunlight Readable Touchscreen (SRT) for bright outdoor and flybridge applications and Pilot House Touchscreen (PHT) displays for interior installations. The two types of displays have the same size range and features, but use different bonded displays with different levels of backlighting.

“ABS type approval reinforces the fact that our new SRT and PHT displays are the perfect solution for any new build or refit,” said Tony Zuccarelli, operating principal, Seatronx. “Our product lines are the benchmark for blackbox navigation and radar displays in the marine industry. We are proud of this type approval designation and the peace of mind it provides about the exceptional quality and durability for our current and future customers in the commercial, pleasure yacht, military and law enforcement marine sectors.”

Blackbox systems offer unlimited flexibility in installation design and can be customized and expanded to meet the exact needs of each boater. They are able to incorporate entertainment systems, camera monitoring and security systems, vessel monitoring systems and other devices that may require continuous upgrades. While blackbox systems may be typically slightly higher in initial cost, over the life of the vessel, users can save thousands of dollars typically spent replacing multi-function displays.

Available in standard format in sizes from 10- to 27-inches or in a wide format from 15- to 27-inches, the new SRT and PHT displays offer an incredibly clear picture with excellent clarity from any helm’s viewing angle. The displays also include wide dimming range knob allowing for perfect viewing in bright daylight conditions or nighttime navigation. Featuring a wide range of mounting options and compatible with both DC and AC power systems, the new displays offer boat builders tremendous flexibility. They can be controlled via the display itself, the optional PHT-SRT-CTL digital control for multi-display operation, or the premier modular Seatronx Command Control (SCC) 7-inch touchscreen panel digital switching solution for any multi-display station with matrix switching capability. The displays include HDMI, DVDI, VGA and Composite inputs and video cables. All displays are ruggedized and IP65 rated for reliable use in the harshest conditions. The SRT and PHT displays are available from $2,700 to $6,800 and are covered by an industry-leading two-year advanced replacement warranty and backed by a superior customer service team.

ABS develops safety rules, guides, standards and other criteria for the design, construction and survey of marine vessels and structures including all materials, equipment and machinery. ABS certifies individual materials, components, products and systems used on the vessels through a technical evaluation and survey of manufacturing compliance.

