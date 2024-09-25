Seaspan Finishes Vessel Life Extension of Canadian Coast Guard's Ship

[By: Seaspan]

Seaspan’s Vancouver Drydock (Seaspan) is pleased to announce the successful completion of the Canadian Coast Guard’s CCGS Sir Wilfrid Laurier’s Vessel Life Extension (VLE). After undocking at the end of April 2024, the vessel completed an in-water work period in preparation for ship commissioning and sea trials.

The CCGS Sir Wilfrid Laurier is one of six Martha Black-class icebreakers operated by the Canadian Coast Guard. This project continued the long history of Canadian icebreakers being built and maintained on the west coast of Canada.

Departing Seaspan on August 17, 2024 following sea trials, this marks the successful conclusion of one of the largest and most complex ship repair and overhaul projects ever undertaken at Vancouver Drydock. The entire project consisted of over 100 separate upgrades including; replacement of the ship’s three 2100kW generator sets, replacement of the propulsion drive cycloconverters, repair and refit of the rudder and shafting, installation of a new towing bollard complete with all new underdeck structure and a new Shipboard Integrated Communication system.

This highly complex project required the technical expertise that the team at Vancouver Drydock is known for on the West Coast, including running new cables and installing new software for upgraded systems such as the propulsion control system (PCS) and new Power Management System, which will ensure optimal efficiency for the vessel. The team also carefully removed the existing ships' piping and cabling to allow installation of the new generator sets.

With the refit complete, the 83m long vessel is now ready to resume its critical duties in Canada’s Coastal and Arctic waters. Seaspan is proud to have played a key role in supporting the Canadian Coast Guard and returning the CCGS Sir Wilfrid Laurier to the water so it can continue undertaking essential services such as scientific research and search and rescue operations.

“We are proud to partner with the Canadian Coast Guard in maintaining their fleet, so they can focus on missions that matter to Canadians, like protecting the longest coastline in the world. This project was both challenging and rewarding, and our team rose to every challenge. Thanks to hard work and dedication, working in collaboration with our CCG partners, we are now even better prepared to take on more work like this in the future," says Paul Hebson, Vice President and General Manager of Vancouver Drydock.

“Keeping our vessels in good working order is critical to ensuring that our personnel can provide Canadians with the services they need throughout the year. Through planned maintenance and refit works, like this important work to extend the life of the CCGS Sir Wilfrid Laurier, we are ensuring that vessels in our fleet remain well maintained and in service,” stated Mario Pelletier, Commissioner, Canadian Coast Guard.

With recent investments in a new drydock and an operations building, Seaspan’s Vancouver Drydock is well-positioned to continue supporting the Canadian Coast Guard, and other domestic and international customers.

Watch the project wrap up video here.